ABILENE, Texas – It was a relatively tamer week in the Big Country. Between daily crime reports and investigating claims of unseemly business dealings, the KTAB and KRBC website keeps you in the know every day.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat weekly countdown

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: Jerome Allsup

Jerome Allsup of Merkel was accused of burning down a living space in June, because he ‘couldn’t find his cigarettes.’ He was arrested this Wednesday.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: Jayson Cruse

Jayson Cruse of Abilene was sentenced to spend six years in prison last Friday, in connection to an Aggravated Robbery accusation.

According to court documents, Cruse robbed two men at gunpoint two years ago because he needed to make rent.

This really is the story that just keeps giving. On Wednesday, reporter Noah McKinney outlined details of Abilene’s lates Board of Building Standards meeting wherein the locally infamous La Hacienda Drive half-built million-dollar house was once again on the agenda.

The house was condemned four months after it began to be built, which was May of 2020. This possible buyer is looking to get that status changed and the investor said he hopes to sign a contract by mid September– three years after its condemnation status began.

A routine track meet took a terrifying turn Tuesday morning when two Eula ISD athletes were ushered to a nearby hospital due to heat exhaustion.

It was really interesting to see all your comments in support of an Abilene couple who said they were bamboozled by a salesman peddling solar panels, many even shared their own stories backing up the couple’s claims.

The Better Business Bureau of Abilene told reporter Annabelle Tuggle he recommended all to do thorough research before agreeing to a hefty purchase.

As for Meri and James Carmack, they said they’re selling their Abilene home and moving closer to family, but taking a $50,000 hit in the process.