ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When we usually take a look back at the week behind us, we’ve found the stories you’ve clicked on most to be that of death or destruction. This week, that wasn’t the case all around. In partnership between BigCountryHomepage, KTAB, and KRBC, here is this week’s Big Country Beat.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat weekly countdown

We at BCH have certainly noticed a trend our readers and viewers are picking up on. In our daily crime reports, which are compiled off of incident and arrest reports the Abilene Police Department (APD) sends us each week day, there’s been an increase in crimes of either public nudity or adding to another crime this summer.

For the most part, our commenters are blaming the miserably hot summer we’re having in lieu of the offenders.

It’s a welcomed rarity when a sports story becomes a high-traffic article on BigCountryHomepage.com, and it’s an even more special rarity when one of our own girls are breaking barriers! Though, perhaps I should say “kicking?”

BCH Sports’ Ravin Ray reported on a Sweetwater Highschool student on the Mustangs’ JV team this Tuesday. The kicker is just that: Caylynn Joe Cox is the only girl on the roster, and she’s more than ready for the season ahead.

“I’ve been training for the past four months,” Caylynn told Ray. “I think it’s setting the standard ’cause I’ve honestly never seen a girl play, either.”

Last Saturday, KTAB/KRBC News Director Manny Diaz reported from Eastland County as family, friends, and law enforcement from all over Texas came together to honor the life and legacy of fallen Sheriff’s Deputy David Bosecker. He was fatally wounded when he arrived first to the scene of a domestic disturbance on Friday, July 21.

A million-dollar half-built home in a South Abilene neighborhood continues to be a hot topic for the city’s monthly Board of Building Standards meetings – which still can’t decide whether or not to demolish the incomplete house.

There’s said to be a buyer, but the neighborhood’s HOA remains doubtful of the so-called “eyesore.”

It wouldn’t be a Big Country Beat without the top story being one relating to death, would it? What could the reasoning behind this short article getting so many clicks? My theory is that people, the Big Country especially, come together in the wake of tragedy- which can be a lovely thing.

In this tragedy, two women in their 60s, Lisa Merxbauer and Robin Lawrence, were killed as they hit a semi-truck while merging on to US-84 in Nolan County. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families.