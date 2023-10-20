ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Between crimes and crashes, our number one and five stories on BigCountryHomepage.com might just surprise you. Keep reading along for this week’s Big Country Beat.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat weekly countdown

BCH meteorologist Darrius Stringer climbed to the top this week with his dive into how EL Niño conditions might impact the Abilene area this winter. Spoiler alert: It’s looking like we won’t be having a white Christmas.

The first of three total articles surrounding this less-than-bizarre event took off Thursday, making its way to the top five. The gist of the situation is that when police tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation, a driver and a passenger drove off and another ran off on foot near I-20 just outside of Cisco. All three were eventually arrested on marijuana charges plus some additional evasion charges.

As always, these articles typically do really well, regardless of who may be hurting. 28-year-old Eugenio Cruz was killed while riding his motorcycle in Downtown Abilene when he collided with an SUV.

Last weekend, the Abilene Police Department were called to investigate a disturbance. Then, a homicide. Matthew Haynes was accused of killing Mackenzie Chastang. The two men were reportedly seeing the same woman. Haynes was charged with Murder and is in the Taylor County Jail on a half million-dollar bond.

Truly an anomaly, the million-dollar abandoned home in South Abilene still holds our readers interests. The update here: The house has a buyer and are filing permits to finally finish construction.