ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Big County CASA hosted a foster care simulation event at Beltway South Church on Wednesday, July 19. The event was held to raise awareness of the issues in the foster care system in Taylor County.

More than 100 participants gathered in small groups. Each was assigned to the role of a certain participant involved in a Child Protective Services case, whether it was a child, a parent, or even an attorney.

CASA Assistant Director Rebel Taylor told KTAB/KRBC why they have now held the event two years in a row.

“We can be part of something bigger than ourselves and helping families put their lives back together, making sure that they feel supported during this journey in foster care and that, most importantly, these children feel supported, that they can find hope and healing while they’re in care,” explained Taylor.

Daisy Strohl and her foster dad, Don, attended the event. For them, this was not just a simulation but a real-life experience. Don and his wife have been fostering children since 2000 and welcomed Daisy into their home when she was just 5-years-old.

“I was very blessed in my placement. Not a lot of foster children can say they’ve only ever been placed in one home, especially since I’ve been in the same home for over 16 years,” said Strohl.

Of the 300 children currently in the foster care system in Taylor County, only about 30 percent are able to continue living within the county. Due to a lack of foster homes, the rest of the children may have to relocate to cities such as Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

There are currently 80 foster homes in Taylor County, but in order to keep all foster children local, the county would need about 60 more foster homes. Visit Big Country CASA’s website to learn more.