ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Inflation, an extended drought, as well as the upcoming election are three major concerns for Big Country cotton farmers this season.

Farmers from across the area met at the Taylor County Expo Center for the annual Rolling Plains Cotton Growers (RPCG) meeting, discussing the current state of the cotton industry.

Topics such as insurance on their crop and the state of the world’s imports and exports of cotton were discussed, but three major topics stood out.

“Where I farm in southern Jones County, we haven’t had very much rain since the 5th of July, if I’m remembering right,” Merkel cotton farmer Tim Shields said.

Nearly 8 months of little rain penetrating the deeper layers of soil make for a very long, hard summer for cotton farmers. Cotton relies on the deep water moisture in the soil to survive during the hot summer days.

However, this 2022 planting season, plenty of cotton will be planted, but many farmers described the potential output as “bleak” and “underwhelming.”

Shields, a longtime cotton and wheat farmer, said the weather, as well as rising inflation rates are crushing the industry. He said in the industry’s current conditions, he would not recommend his own son or grandson to get into the agriculture industry.

“A tractor uses about 100 gallons per trip, and it was manageable at $1.20 a gallon of gas,” Shields said. “But at $3.20 where I’m at, you’ve doubled your fuel cost and the price hasn’t doubled for what we receive. Fertilizer is the same way, its three times the cost it was a year ago. Our inputs have outpaced what our commodities have recovered.”

Shields said those inflation rates will make it almost impossible for farmers to recover if they have even half of a crop this year.

“Uncertain times and inflated input costs have farmers not really sure what to expect, not really sure how much to spend because of the uncertainty with the weather and how its going to go,” president of the RPCG Sutton Page said.

Page also said that uncertainty could change completely if the Big Country sees substantial rain during the March, April and May months, right ahead of the June 1st planting for most farmers.

Lastly, a large concern for most farmers is the expiring 2018 Farm Bill passed by both the United States Senate and House of Representatives.

The Farm Bill was signed to help protect farmers in case of a bad year, acting as an insurance policy.

However with upcoming Senate and House elections, a flip of either could have major effects on farmers across the United States.

United States Senator John Cornyn spoke at the meeting about the rising inflation rates, as well as the expiring Farm Bill.

“Obviously they [government officials] can’t control mother nature and the weather, but fortunately the prices are pretty good now, I understand,” Senator Cornyn said. “But the input costs continue to go up and Texas is such a critical part of the cotton industry and looking for export markets around the world, and where the federal government can help, or conversely where the federal government can make it worse if we don’t correct it.”

Senator Cornyn said the Farm Bill has acted as a safety net for farmers across the United States and hopes that continues.

Also of note, cotton prices closed on the day at $1.21, which is roughly 40-50 cents higher than normal.