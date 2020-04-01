Big Country County Medical Society hosts PPE drive

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The Big Country County Medical Society hosted a personal protective equipment drive to better provide local healthcare workers with COVID-19 safety gear.

The society collected thousands of gloves, face masks and shoe coverings for the several Big Country counties it serves. The gear will be distributed to doctors offices and other medical facilities on an as-need basis.

“We want to make sure that all our Big Country doctors have everything they need and all our healthcare workers are protected when the surge hits Texas,” said Susan Cannan, executive director of the BCCMS.

Future donations can be made by calling the society at 325-673-5861 or by emailing medsociety@abilene.com