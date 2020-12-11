Big Country COVID-19 hospitalization rate drops for 2nd straight day, remains above 15% threshold for 10th

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Trauma Service Area D (TSA-D), which covers most of the Big Country, remains above the 15% COVID-19 threshold for the 10th straight day, but has now dropped two days in a row as well.

Hendrick Health Services reports 116 hospitalizations in Abilene and 17 in Brownwood, contributing to Friday’s 17.7% hospitalization rate.

With increased restrictions being enacted on bars and restaurants after sustaining a hospitalization rate of greater than 15% for 7 consecutive days on Tuesday, Friday marks the 10th consecutive day above the threshold.

TSA-D must maintain a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for more than 7 consecutive days for those additional restrictions to be lifted, according to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order issued earlier this year.