Big Country COVID-19 hospitalization rate stays above 15% threshold for 9th consecutive day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Trauma Service Area D (TSA-D), which covers most of the Big Country, remains above the 15% COVID-19 threshold for the 9th straight day.

Hendrick Health Services reports 111 hospitalizations in Abilene and 16 in Brownwood, contributing to Thursday’s 18.7% hospitalization rate.

With increased restrictions being enacted on bars and restaurants after sustaining a hospitalization rate of greater than 15% for 7 consecutive days on Tuesday, Thursday marks the 9th consecutive day above the threshold.

TSA-D must maintain a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for more than 7 consecutive days for those additional restrictions to be lifted, according to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order issued earlier this year.

To see Drs. Rob Wiley and Stephen Lowry discuss what COVID-19 Community Safety Level 6: Emergency means for Hendrick Health and the community, watch the attached video.