Big Country COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass threshold for 7th day, additional restrictions to come

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Big Country Trauma Service Area D (TSA-D) has surpassed the 15% COVID-19 threshold for the 7th straight day. This makes the region an area of high hospitalizations under Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order placing additional restrictions on businesses.

The Texas Department of Health Services reports 19.27% COVID-19 hospitalizations out of the total hospital capacity for Trauma Service Area D (TSA-D).

Dec. 2 Dec. 3 Dec. 4 Dec. 5 Dec. 6 Dec. 7 Dec. 8 15.89% 15.16% 15.22% 16.36% 16.76% 18.22% 19.27% COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last 7 days for Trauma Service Area D. (From Texas Department of State Health Services)

According to the Hendrick Health’s “COVID-19 Community Dial,” this places Abilene and Brownwood into Emergency level (Level 6)”Economic Shutdown.”

Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls issued a news release Tuesday evening saying restrictions are coming to bars and restaurants in accordance with the governor’s executive order GA-32.

“We are looking at starting to making some changes in the way some of the operations are going on here in the county. If you’re a bar in all likelihood you’re going to be ordered to close…In addition to that occupancy where a lot of businesses that have been allowed to go up to 75% will go back to 50%.”

Judge Bolls says more information about COVID-19 restrictions can be found in the GA-32 executive order.

Additionally, Taylor County Commissioners extended the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration Tuesday.

Hendrick Health System released the following information in light of TSA D’s 7th day over the threshold:

Hendrick Health has been preparing for the possibility of reaching COVID Community Safety Level 6: Emergency status. Level 6 means Abilene, Taylor County and Brownwood have uncontrolled community transmission of COVID-19, and that we have experienced seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients (as a percentage of total hospital capacity) exceeds 15 percent. At that point, Hendrick Health will postpone more elective surgeries, as well as determine the need to reduce or temporarily stop some services. The State will determine specific next steps for TSA-D counties and their hospitals. HENDRICK HEALTH RECOMMENDATIONS – Level 6: Emergency EMERGENCY ROOMS AND MEDICAL PROVIDERS’ OFFICES WILL REMAIN OPEN! It’s important for individuals to seek medical care, when necessary. Please keep all scheduled healthcare appointments. In case of an emergency, dial 9-1-1 or go immediately to the nearest emergency room. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, text “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824 to take a virtual screening and schedule an appointment for testing. To reduce community spread, our recommendations include: Stay home, except for essential activities.

Essential activities do not include sporting events, concerts, community events, etc.

If you recently gathered with more than your immediate family, you should take appropriate precautions as if you have COVID-19.

If you begin to experience symptoms, get tested immediately.

Wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth to protect yourself and others when in public, as per Gov. Abbott’s executive order.

Practice good hand hygiene and disinfect frequently touched surfaces often.Limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

Avoid or cancel social indoor and outdoor gatherings larger than 10.

Follow CDC guidelines for self-quarantine if you have been in close or prolonged contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

For community, work or school-related activities— require all attendees to wear masks at all times.

All businesses—mandate mask-wearing for all employees while at work.

All businesses­—mandate mask-wearing for all customers, and follow occupancy restrictions as outlined in State guidelines.

All businesses—prepare for possible 50 percent or less occupancy levels, outlined by Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order.

Continue supporting local businesses by purchasing gift cards, ordering meals for takeout/delivery and avoid shopping or visiting during peak hours. To reduce hospitalizations, our recommendations include:

Follow Hendrick recommendations to reduce community spread.

All vulnerable individuals (65+ or with pre-existing health conditions) should stay home when possible and limit contact if required to leave home.

If you may be considered vulnerable for hospitalizations and you choose to attend events or social gatherings, follow precautions: wear a mask during the visit; visit outside at a safe distance, if possible; wash hands frequently; and practice physical distancing.

If you are not considered vulnerable for hospitalization, limit contact with those who are at risk.

If you choose to visit a vulnerable individual (65+ or with pre-existing health conditions), follow precautions: wear a mask during the visit; visit outside at a safe distance, if possible; wash hands before entering a home; and practice physical distancing.

Limit holiday celebrations to only those within your household.

Plan virtual celebrations with extended family and friends.

Be extremely careful if visiting individuals in long-term care facilities.

