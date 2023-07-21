ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Local cyclists are gearing up for this weekend’s Tour De Gap. This year is a huge milestone as the race celebrates 40 years. All proceeds will benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Abilene.

Steve Hare has been participating in Tour de Gap for more than a decade.

“Great support, great encouragement, it’s a lot of fun,” said Hare.

He shared that he enjoys the sport for its scenic relaxing views in the country, but most importantly, it helps him with his health.

“It’s good for my health but also my mental health,” added Hare.

Jeff Branch said his first Tour De Gap was in 2003. He picked up this sport after he was diagnosed with oral cancer.

“I had cancer in 2003. Now, riding a bike is almost like a spiritual thing. I use it for prayer and meditation,” expressed Branch.

Now cancer-free, he did his first 100k in 2022, and this year he plans to do the same.

For cyclist Kathy Strong, cycling runs in the family.

“My father rode in the first one. He was a cyclist. The courses changed; it’s much safer than it was before,” said Strong.

She participates because of the community she found within cyclists.

“For the camaraderie [friendship], it helps you ride a little better when you’re with another group of ladies,” added Strong.

Though all of these cyclists started riding for different reasons, they are now all coming together for a good cause, according to Biketown owner and race announcer Jim Macdonald.

“This ride benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters, and so they have been instrumental in getting a lot of volunteers out there,” expressed Macdonald.

Maria Simpson said this event was also made to have fun because, after all, cycling is something everyone should try once.

“No matter your disabilities or your issues, you know you can ride with us, and we will work with you and have as much fun as possible,” said Simpson.

The first race kicks off at 7:30 a.m. on July 22 at the Old Settlers Grounds in Buffalo Gap. More than 250 cyclists have registered to participate.