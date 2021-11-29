Big Country drivers seeing more animal collisions

Ruby Kemp drives her pickup to Abilene from her home between Ballinger and Coleman everyday.

“I felt safer in a pickup truck,” Kemp said.

Kemp says the drive takes her about an hour, and on that drive she has come across many deer and hogs on the road, including a few she even collided with.

“At least eight, maybe a little more. A couple have hit me on the side of my truck,” Kemp said.

One of these collisions left Kemp with $14,000 in damage and an injured hand from the impact. But she isn’t the only one in this situation. According to a State Farm Report, in Texas there have been over 130,000 estimated claims of animal collision in 2021.

Steve Estes, County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Taylor County says “This time of year… fall or winter… motorists up and down the highway in the big country typically see increased number of deer crossing the roads.”

The report also stating that historically across the country, November is the most active month for animal collision.

“It can be attributed to different food sources for the deer,” Estes said.

Estes also says with Farmers in the Big Country planting wheat in the fall, deer flock to those fields for food, causing them to cross highways.

“We also have a shorter daytime and longer nights during fall this time of year so that makes deer more active as well,” Estes said.

If you’re traveling on the highway, to avoid animal collision, the report recommends slowing down at dusk and dawn, making sure you pay attention to crossing signs and not swerving. If you do crash, the report says to make sure to move your car and find a safe place, then turn your flashers on to alert drivers of your position, call the police if anyone is hurt or the animal is blocking the road, take pictures of the damage and stay away from the animal because it may turn aggressive. It also says you shouldn’t assume that your car is safe to drive, and if you aren’t sure, you can call a two truck.