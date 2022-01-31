ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Today, you can find Hazel Shores doing what she loves most, adding a few new dolls to her collection, spending time with her 11 grandchildren, and her furry friends. But two years ago, Shores wasn’t sure she would ever do those things again.

“You’re a four, and he says, ‘You can’t go any lower than four or you’ll be dead,” Shores said.

Shores’s doctor told her she’d reached a level four of anemia, making her a candidate for a blood transfusion, which she received thanks to a generous blood donation.

“Somebody being willing to give their blood for me or for others, not realizing who’s going to receive it, but yes, at the same time it’s a gift, and that means a lot to me,” Shores said.

With winter weather on the way, time is ticking to save a life in the Big Country.

“In February of 2021 when we had some winter weather hit, it was really difficult for donors to make it to our center,” Shores said.

Last year, the February freeze cancelled nine blood drives in the Big Country.

“It’s really, really critical that we get on top of this now, while the weather is still safe for everybody to travel. Our blood drives are still happening and people get out and donate so that when the need occurs, we can respond quickly to save a life,” Kelsey Caprio with Hendrick Regional Blood Center said.

If you are interested in donating, you can visit the Hendrick Regional Blood Center website or their Facebook page for information on the upcoming blood drives.