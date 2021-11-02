Big Country experts give tips to safely prepare your heater for the winter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With colder weather reaching the Big Country this week, many residents will be looking to turn on their heaters for the first time in several months. With space heaters or faulty heating systems accounting for 40% of house fires, here are some tips to be sure you’re safely staying warm.

Cisco Fire Chief Walter Fairbanks says he has seen dozens of heater-related fires over his 27 years of service, but remembers the handful of fatalities the most.

Fairbanks said that almost 75% of civilian-related fire deaths and 52% of direct property damage are related to space heaters and faulty heating systems.

Now that it’s time to crank our heaters back up in the Big Country, how do we safely prepare them for the winter?

John Ramirez, Service Manager at Hall Air Conditioning in Abilene, offers the following tips for maintaining your heating systems.

“Just turn it on and make sure it works, before the cold gets here and it doesn’t,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez recommends running your heating system two or three times before the cold gets here to make sure everything is running properly.

But that first time, you’ll probably smell something burning, which should be no cause for alarm, Ramirez said.

“Carbon monoxide doesn’t have a smell,” Ramirez said. “Usually what they smell is the dust sitting on the heat exchangers during the season.”

Ramirez said after a couple uses, that smell will go away.

He also said that replacing your filters will keep your central heating system running smoother, longer.

“When those filters get dirty, it clogs the airflow and is hard on the system.” Ramirez said.

Lastly, Ramirez said if you are planning on running a space heater, be sure to plug it directly into the wall and away from any hanging cloth, like curtains.

Plugging a space heater into an extension cord or power strip can cause the cord or strip to overheat, leading to potential fires.

Chief Fairbanks said that if you are using a space heater, use it in moderation.

He also said that if you are using an outdoor heating lamp to keep your pets warm, be sure you are using the right bulbs and are monitoring it carefully.

Fairbanks said, most importantly, be sure to keep fresh batteries in all of your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.