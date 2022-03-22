RISING STAR Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Texas fire crews continue the battle against the recent rash of wildfires both in and outside city limits, many communities have set up donation centers to collect relief aid for those that lost their homes and possessions to the rapidly spreading fires.

Marty and Debbie Bingham, Pastor for the Cross Texas Cowboy church in Rising Star, say they say they felt compelled to offer their church as a center upon seeing the devastation the fires had brought to homes like their daughters.

“Not just my daughter but others who have lost everything. It broke my heart and that moved us to start these efforts to help all of them,” says Debbie.

But their efforts do not end at their town’s city limit. When they heard the First Baptist Church in Eastland was running out of room to store their incoming donations, the Bingham’s offered their space for overflow.

“We will make room for stuff we wont turn anybody down,” Debbie says.

It’s a tiring process to store and keep track of all the items coming in. In fact the Bingham’s say the community response has been so overwhelming that they’re currently overstocked on food, hygiene products, and clothing items, which is why they’ve named furniture and money as their top needs right now.

“We’re getting donations from Wise county, from Glen Rose, from Burleson, from Merkel,” Debbie says.

They say the furniture and funds will help those who lost their homes the most. No where is that loss of property greater right now than in Carbon. Fire Chief Jody Forbus says he’s worried that even with the Governor’s disaster declaration, state and local funds may fall short.

“47 percent of our people didn’t have insurance, so if you look at that that’s possibly around 40 homes were uninsured people, and so they’re really going to have a tough time building back…We’re hoping that FEMA will step in because that’s not going to be near enough,” Forbus says.

But FEMA has announced no federal funds will be coming for Texas fire assistance, which makes those local dollars count even more.

“At this point there is no zip code. It’s just – they need help and we’re here to help.” Says Debbie.

The Carbon Fire Department is accepting donations at the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department, Carbon City Hall, and Carbon Community Baptist Church.

The Rising Star Fire Department is accepting monetary donations through Venmo and by mail at the address seen on their Facebook.