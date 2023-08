BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With wildfires scorching hundreds of acres throughout the Big Country, such as the Hill Top Fire, the Community Foundation of Abilene will provide funding to volunteer fire departments.

Volunteer fire departments that have been tirelessly battling the flames, along with churches and nonprofits aiding those affected, will receive grants for support.

Visit Big Country Fire Relief Fund to donate or learn more. 100% of these funds will go towards grants.