ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Anson firefighters are planning a Sunday fundraiser for local firefighter Tyler Pope and his family. Pope and his younger brother Brady will soon undergo surgery, as the younger Pope has agreed to donate one of his kidneys to his brother, who is battling a lifelong health condition.

The fundraiser will take place Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Anson High School Cafeteria.

Anson firefighters will serve brisket plates throughout the day, with all donations going toward medical costs and traveling expenses for the brothers and their families during the transplant process.

“I don’t know what I’d do without them,” says Pope about the outpouring of support from his brother and fellow firefighters.

Pope is an Abilene Aero firefighter and Anson VFD Captain, performing his service while battling an illness that started when he was an infant.

“For a long time I’ve had this disease, ever since I was born and the doctor said it was time for a transplant,” said Pope.

Pope says his brother was among the first to jump at being tested for donor compatibility, the test coming back with the green light for the brothers.

“Soon as he found out, he was ready to go test, and luckily he was a match,” said Pope.

Brady is also a firefighter, the brothers following in their father, Buddy’s, footsteps, who has also been a longtime first responder. When asked if service followed in the family, Pope said yes – his brother’s donation a testament to that caring spirit.

“It’s a blessing. Not everyone would do that for their brother,” said Pope.

Once funds are raised to cover medical expenses, Pope says he’ll travel to San Antonio for the transplant. His full recovery is expected to take about 3 months, his brother’s about 2 weeks.

While recovering will certainly be a task, Pope says it’s all in an effort to live life to the fullest once again.

“They said in about 3 months I’d be ready to go probably better than before,” said Pope.

A GoFundMe.com page has also been set up for fundraising purposes for the Pope family. Find a link here.