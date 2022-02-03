The UIL released the new districts for football, basketball and volleyball on Thursday.
Here are the district for Big Country schools in football:
District 2-5A Div. I
Abilene High, Amarillo, Ama. Caprock, Ama. Tascosa, L. Cooper, L. Coronado, L. Monterey
District 2-5A Div. II
Cooper, Wylie, Ama. Palo Duro, Plainview, Lubbock, W.F. Rider
District 2-4A Div. I
Brownwood, Andrews, Big Spring, L. Estacado, S.A. Lake View
District 3-4A Div. II
Snyder, Sweetwater, Graham, Greenwood, W.F. Hirschi
District 3-3A Div. I
Breckenridge, Clyde, Jim Ned, Bowie, Iowa Park, Vernon
District 2-3A Div. II
Ballinger, Brady, Early, Grape Creek, S.A. TLCA, Wall
District 5-3A Div. II
Comanche, Dublin, Eastland, Jacksboro, Merkel, Millsap
District 4-2A Div. I
Anson, Cisco, Colorado City, Hawley, Olney, Stamford, Winters
District 5-2A Div. I
Bangs, Coleman, De Leon, Goldthwaite, Hamilton, San Saba, Tolar
District 6-2A Div. II
Albany, Cross Plains, Hamlin, Abilene TLCA, Roscoe, Miles
District 7-2A Div. II
Haskell, Windthorst, Munday, Seymour, Petrolia, Electra, Archer City
DIstrict 8-A Div. I
Westbrook, Hermleight, Ira, Roby, Rotan, Highland
District 9-A Div. I
Baird, Bryson, Gordon, Gorman, Lingleville, Perrin-Whitt
District 14-A Div. I
May, Santa Anna, Lometa, Jonesboro, Evant
District 5-A Div. II
Aspermont, Patton Springs, Guthrie, Jayton, Motley Co.
District 7-A Div. II
Throckmorton, Lueders-Avoca, Rule, Woodson, Paint Creek
District 13-A Div. II
Trent, Loraine, Bronte, Blackwell