The UIL released the new districts for football, basketball and volleyball on Thursday.

Here are the district for Big Country schools in football:

District 2-5A Div. I

Abilene High, Amarillo, Ama. Caprock, Ama. Tascosa, L. Cooper, L. Coronado, L. Monterey

District 2-5A Div. II

Cooper, Wylie, Ama. Palo Duro, Plainview, Lubbock, W.F. Rider

District 2-4A Div. I

Brownwood, Andrews, Big Spring, L. Estacado, S.A. Lake View

District 3-4A Div. II

Snyder, Sweetwater, Graham, Greenwood, W.F. Hirschi

District 3-3A Div. I

Breckenridge, Clyde, Jim Ned, Bowie, Iowa Park, Vernon

District 2-3A Div. II

Ballinger, Brady, Early, Grape Creek, S.A. TLCA, Wall

District 5-3A Div. II

Comanche, Dublin, Eastland, Jacksboro, Merkel, Millsap

District 4-2A Div. I

Anson, Cisco, Colorado City, Hawley, Olney, Stamford, Winters

District 5-2A Div. I

Bangs, Coleman, De Leon, Goldthwaite, Hamilton, San Saba, Tolar

District 6-2A Div. II

Albany, Cross Plains, Hamlin, Abilene TLCA, Roscoe, Miles

District 7-2A Div. II

Haskell, Windthorst, Munday, Seymour, Petrolia, Electra, Archer City

DIstrict 8-A Div. I

Westbrook, Hermleight, Ira, Roby, Rotan, Highland

District 9-A Div. I

Baird, Bryson, Gordon, Gorman, Lingleville, Perrin-Whitt

District 14-A Div. I

May, Santa Anna, Lometa, Jonesboro, Evant

District 5-A Div. II

Aspermont, Patton Springs, Guthrie, Jayton, Motley Co.

District 7-A Div. II

Throckmorton, Lueders-Avoca, Rule, Woodson, Paint Creek

District 13-A Div. II

Trent, Loraine, Bronte, Blackwell