ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Independence Day is a time to celebrate our nation’s freedom and many families celebrate with fireworks. This 4th of July weekend, Big Country residents should expect to see bright colors lighting up the skies.

Taylor County Judge Phil Crowley said to remember fireworks are not allowed in Abilene City limits.

“If you live inside the city limits of Abilene, it is illegal to use private fireworks in the city of Abilene,” said Crowley.

But fireworks are allowed in other areas in the county.

“In the county, it’s not illegal as long as you’re not on that county road or that right of way of a county road,” added Crowley.

He wants to remind residents to follow safety guidelines.

“Don’t point fireworks at anyone. Only use one at a time. Be sober if using fireworks also when you’re done with those fireworks, those need to be soaked in water for at least 20 minutes then put in a plastic bag then disposed of,” added Crowley.

Brandon Camp has been selling fireworks for years and manages an independent booth off of 277 South. He said he tells his customers that there is always a risk of fire when using fireworks.

“Always have a water hose bucket of water something like that. Again, make sure you’re in a kinda clear area no debris no dry gas,” explained Camp.

If you are purchasing fireworks, Camp said to be sure it’s age appropriate.

“We want to know that it’s age appropriate for whoever they are buying it for. Is it for a kid 7 years old or a teenager or an 18-year-old or is it a dad or mom that’s buying it,” shared Camp.

For more information about where you can light fireworks visit here: News Flash • Taylor County, TX • CivicEngage (texas.gov)