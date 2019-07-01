Big Country July 4 events 2019

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Looking for something to do this July 4 holiday? There are plenty of activities happening around the Big Country. Check out the list below.

Abilene Freedom Festival

10a-10p

Taylor County Expo Center

1700 State Highway 36

Abilene, Texas 79602

This year the Abilene Freedom Festival will include over a dozen entertainers, a car and bike show, a larger kids area, Food Trucks, outdoor booths, food booths and more, including the Fireworks Spectacular!

Click here for tickets.

WesTex Connect 12th Annual Fireworks Spectacular

Thursday at 4 PM – 10 PM

The Festival Gardens

East South 11th and Loop 322

Abilene, Texas 79602

Red, White & Zoo

Thursday at 9 AM – 3 PM

Abilene Zoo

2070 Zoo Lane

Abilene, Texas 79602

The Abilene Zoo will be open July 4th from 9am – 3pm. The zoo and parking lot will close at 3pm to prepare for the firework spectacular!

Firecracker 4 Miler!

Thursday at 7 AM

YMCA-Redbud

3125 s 32nd, Abilene, Texas 79605

Join us for our annual Firecracker 4 Miler! We will race from Redbud park into the surrounding neighborhood and finish back in the park! It will be a great way to start off your 4th of July festivities! Shirts will come with Registrations or first 50 to sign up! Finisher medals will also be provided!

Online Registration ends on June 28th so we can get shirts printed in time. You can register in person at Abilene Running Co. located at 2654 Industrial Blvd. Race day registration is available from 6:15 – 6:45 AM.

Race will begin at 7:04 AM.

Click here for tickets.

Clyde’s Festival by the Lake

Jul 5 at 5 PM – Jul 6 at 11 PM

Clyde Lake

7681 FM3217, Clyde, Texas 79510

The city of Clyde is hosting a 4th of July celebration by Lake Clyde. There will be a BBQ cook off, live bands, vendors, carnival rides, horse shoes, and fireworks for the family Friday and Saturday night July 5-6!!! Come visit Rustic Pink Co. while your enjoy the 4th of July celebration and also limelife and smart coffee!!

4th of July at the Pool!

Thursday at 8 PM – 11 PM

The Dive Spot

1701 Lytle Trl, Abilene, Texas 79602

Let’s celebrate ‘Murica’s Independence this Fourth of July at The Dive Spot!

We will be grilling hotdogs + drinks will be provided.

The evening will end with a Firework Finale!

So come out and enjoy some of the freedoms that ‘Murica has to offer – free sunshine and fireworks

All are welcome!

Free for Members

$5 for Non members

Hillcrest July 4 Neighborhood Parade

Thursday at 10 AM – 11:30 AM

Hillcrest Church of Christ

650 E Amber, Abilene, Texas 79601

The 23rd annual July 4th parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. (starting at the corner of Bacon & Campus Court) followed by homemade & Blue Bell ice cream in the MPR.

Elevate/ABX 4th of July WOD, Potluck, Ax Throwing

Thursday at 10 AM

Elevate Abilene

2452 Industrial Blvd, Abilene, Texas 79605

Elevate friends and family, we invite you to join us for our annual 4th of July WOD and potluck this Thursday at 10am. All are welcome and workout will be scalable for anyone. Daycare will be offered 10-11am.

We also will have local business Abilene Axe Company joining us at 11am to offer their mobile axe throwing fun to anyone! How cool right?! We are so excited to partner with them for this event!

4th of July Fireworks Show

Thursday at 9:30 PM

Tuscola, Texas

4th of July Fireworks Show benefiting the Jim Ned VFD

July 4th Celebration- Car Show

Thursday at 10 AM – 10 PM

Tuscola, Texas

July 4th Car Show and Fireworks Show

Independence Day – Open House

Thursday at 11 AM – 2 PM

VFW Post 6873

1049 Veterans Drive, Abilene, Texas 79605

Bring out the whole family for food and fun!

July 4th Yoga

Public · Hosted by Clarissa Pyeatt Yoga

Thursday at 12 PM – 1 PM

South 11th and Willis Church, Abilene, TX

Feeling great stretching and breathing as we celebrate the USA

This class is welcome to everyone

Donations only

Independence Day Event

Hosted by Exchange (Dyess AFB, TX)

Wednesday at 11 AM – 1 PM

Exchange (Dyess AFB, TX)

260 Commissary Rd., Bldg 7339, Dyess AFB 79607

Join us July 3rd for an early Independence Day celebration!

Planned festivities include:

Watermelon wine tasting

–must be 21+ to sample

Grill demo at Outdoor Living

$1.24 hot dogs at both Exchange and Express

Nintendo Switch – Smash Brothers freeplay

25% off select decor, patio furniture, outdoor lighting, planters, and outdoor rugs

Independence Day Celebration Continues with Family Style Picnic

Friday at 7 PM – 8:30 PM

Rancho Loma Vineyards

411 South Commercial Avenue, Coleman, Texas 76834

Hosted by Rancho Loma Vineyards

1st Course: Shiner Bock Battered fried Pickles with Spicy Ranch Dipping Sauce

Suggested wine pairing: 2018 RLV Marsanne

2nd Course: Heirloom Tomato & Watermelon Salad with Shallot, Boston Bibb Lettuce & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Suggested wine pairing: 2017 RLV Imprint

3rd Course: Grilled Tomahawk Rib Eye Steak with Tarragon Potato Salad

Suggested wine pairing: 2017 Toro

4th Course: Blueberry Cobbler Shortcake with Lemon Whipped Cream

Suggested wine pairing: 2017 RLV Rojo

Red Wine and Blue Extravaganza

Friday at 5 PM – 9 PM Saturday 5pm-9pm

The Turtle Restaurant

514 Center Ave, Brownwood, Texas 76801

Click here for tickets.

We’ve got your red meat, red wine, white, blue wine (yes blue wine) New appiteaser! Chicken Firecrackers!! Blueberry Pies and sparklers. Fourth of July weekend fun. Free glass of blue wine to the first 50 customers with dinner entrees Friday July 5 and Saturday July 8 6:00pm -9:00pm

BVFD Brisket Cook 2019

Hosted by Baird Volunteer Fire Department

Thursday at 5 PM

Baird Pool Parking Lot

The Baird Volunteer Fire Department is having a Brisket Cook! Our firefighters will be serving brisket sandwiches before the fireworks Thursday July 4th.

We have preorder going on until July 1st for a whole brisket $90 each.

Contact 325-864-0162 to order.

Brisket with chips and a drink $6.00 a plate!

We will also have to go available.

We hope that everyone will stop by for a brisket sandwich before the fireworks at dark.

Red, White, & Boom

Hosted by Cisco Chamber of Commerce

Thursday at 8 PM – 10:30 PM

Cisco City Park

Cisco, Texas 76437

As we reflect and celebrate our freedom this Independence Day, the Cisco Chamber Of Commerce cordially invites all to come celebrate with us for our annual Fireworks Display Show. The Fireworks will begin at dark!

Sparks in the Park 2019

Hosted by The Chamber, Sweetwater and Nolan County Chamber of Commerce

Thursday at 9:30 PM – 10 PM

Newman Park

Fireworks at Newman Park!

Sweetwater Lions Club Annual 4th of July Parade

Thursday at 9:30 AM – 12 PM

Everybody come out on July 4th at 10:00am and enjoy the parade!!!!….if you are interested in being a participant in the parade, line up will begin on Ash St/4th & 5th and will then travel south from there to Broadway, traveling east to Elm and then north on Elm to Newman Park.

July 4th Balloon lift off & Floats

Hosted by Nolan Nursing & Rehab Center

Thursday at 10 AM

Residents will add messages to balloons and lift them off. Later in the afternoon we will have Red, White, and Blue Ice Cream Floats.

Coleman County Chamber of Commerce Picnic in the Park

Thursday at 10 AM – 2 PM

Coleman County Chamber of Commerce

218 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, Texas 76834

Coleman Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Tourist Bureau, Lions Club, CHAPS, Coleman Fire Dept, ACE, 4H and several other organizations WELCOME you!!! Join our Chicken Race, Ice Cream, Games, Dominoes, Watermelon, Hot Dogs and MUCH, MUCH more. For more info call 325-625-2163