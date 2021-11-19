Big Country Korean War veteran continues painting after losing sight

POTOSI, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Life in the military requires you to be precise. For Joe Clark, his life started out that way.

Clark moved from state to state growing up, settling in Oklahoma, where he’d play out the rest of his school years.

Clark was an interesting character, abstract, some may say. He wanted to bring a smile to everyone’s faces that he came across.

However, during his senior year of high school in 1949, Clark’s outgoing personality saw him drop out of school and enlist in the Air Force.

His architecturally gifted mind was thrown out the window as he served his country in the Korean War.

He was two months past his 19th birthday.

“It was very cold, and we lived in eight-man tents,” Clark said. “About every other night, we had air raids.”

Clark spent his young adulthood in the trenches of war, later finding himself traveling the world working on Apache helicopters.

“I was sent, went, gone to almost every army guard,” Clark said. “In Germany, Italy and all over the world.”

But one thing remained the same for Joe Clark: his love of art was still in the back of his mind.

He initially gave up drawing in the military until he was stationed at Cape Canaveral in Florida, when a bulletin caught his eye.

It offered art lessons. Naturally, Clark showed up and was taught how to paint.

“He used to be on television with a little bird or squirrel in his pocket,” Clark said. “I learned to paint from Bob Ross.”

Yes. The Bob Ross. You can still see his influence in Clark’s early paintings to this day.

Joe Clark painting, courtesy of Jay Clark.

However, as Clark aged, his health began to deteriorate and he developed macular degeneration.

“Right now, I can see your hairline,” Clark said. “But, your face is just the color of your skin. I can’t see your eyes or nose.”

His life of detail turned into blurred figures and mixed colors, and the ability to paint was taken away.

Nearly blind, Clark lost his ability to drive and ended up in a VA rehab center for the blind in Tucson, Arizona.

Here, he was taught to pour paint. A form of painting that uses acrylic paints and the bottoms of used water bottles to let the paint drip onto the canvas.

Pour Painting

He was able to faintly see the bright colors used, and use brushes to create all kinds of swirls and interesting patterns.

It enabled Clark to create again, much more in line with his abstract, outgoing personality.

Now, Joe Clark is back in Potosi and is selling nearly 70 of his masterpieces.

He and his son will be at the intersection of Highway 707 and 1750 in Potosi, next to the fireworks stand, on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until sundown.

All of the proceeds raised from his paintings will be matched and donated to local food banks in Abilene.