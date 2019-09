ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, law enforcement and first responders from around the Big Country are remembering those who were lost.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from various first responders and law enforcement agencies from around the Big Country.

9/11 Tribute Thank you to these two 5th graders from Eula Elementry for coming to the fire station and learning more about 9/11. We will never forget the 343 firefighters who gave their lives for others on this day. #keepingtheirmemoryalive#wewillneverforget Posted by Abilene Fire Department on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

In memory of those who lost their lives trying to save others. Firefighter Joseph Agnello Ladder 118 Lieutenant… Posted by Jim Ned Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

We have never thought about it like this. Such a moving point of view. Posted by Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

This morning, members of the APD joined other law enforcement and members of the Capital Region community for the Annual September 11th Memorial Motorcycle Ride. The ride began at the Empire State Plaza and ends at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in NYC. #NeverForget Posted by Albany Police Department on Wednesday, September 11, 2019