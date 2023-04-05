BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You may have heard about finding friends in unlikely places, but what about finding unlikely friends in more normal places? A friendly beaver was recently caught on camera creating a fun roar in Breckenridge.

Shipping transportation driver, Stephen Harris recorded his newfound furry friend at around 5:00 Wednesday morning before the sun rose.

In a Facebook post, Harris said he was headed home when he found the beaver making his way past a crosswalk. The law-abiding beaver was found at the intersection of Walker Street and U.S. Highway 183.

“What are you doing out here, huh? Shouldn’t you be at a creek or a river, or somethin’?” Harris asked the beaver.

While beavers aren’t necessarily uncommon in Texas, it can be unusual to see them along main city roads in the Big Country, far from their natural habitats.