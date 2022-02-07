ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Big Country native and Hollywood Director Del Shores will be the featured guest in an upcoming fundraiser for Big Country AIDS Resources (BCAR) and the Abilene Pride Alliance.

Shores, who is originally from Winters, is a well-known Hollywood director, producer and actor.

The event, titled “A Very Sordid Evening” is set for Feb. 18 at 7 p.m., at the Historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene.

Shores’ movie “A Very Sordid Wedding” will be screened during the evening, followed by a Q& A with stars Emerson Collons and Dale Dickey. “A Very Sordid Wedding” is a comedy inspired by Shores’ upbringing in Winters.

Abilene native Jess Cagle, who is the former Editor of People Magazine, will be the host for the evening.

A Very Sordid Evening

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.