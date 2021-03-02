Big Country nonprofits partnering to offer residents relief from plumbing problems

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Weeks after the winter storm, some Big Country residents still have plumbing damage that has caused high repair bills they cannot afford.

“We knew that people were going to have problems with their plumbing,” said Greg Wilson, United Way of Abilene CFO.

After the tornado in 2019, United Way, Big Country Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) and Beltway Park’s Boots on the Ground offered relief for those in need.

“We had a response team to that as well,” said Dacy Ivy, administrative assistant, Boots on the Ground.

Ivy said they were ready to help this time around, too.

“Just being a different circumstance, a different disaster, we knew there would be some recovery needed and it just came by this way of plumbing, in the pipes that have busted,” said Ivy.

Wilson says the three organizations have partnered up again.

“No organization can do all the things that are necessary, and so that’s why we’re glad to have a whole network of agencies that can contribute in many different ways,” said Wilson.

If you are still experiencing plumbing issues and have a low income, no insurance, or a high insurance deductible, there’s a form you can fill out online or print and turn into United Way of Abilene.

After approval, VOAD will refer you to Boots on the Ground, who will then help you assess the damages and costs.

Boots on the Ground isn’t stopping at just fixing your home.

“But also, look, is there a spiritual need, is there an emotional need, what’s going on for the whole person?” said Ivy.

Ivy says even if you’re not sure if you qualify, you should still apply.

The deadline to apply is March 10, 2021.

For the forms, click the link.