ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and for the second year, Abilene will begin the day with a prayer breakfast in his honor.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a national holiday that commemorates the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s, which Dr. King led. Businesses, churches, and other organizations come together to honor his leadership both on the streets and in the church.

The prayer breakfast, hosted by a group named ”The Big Country Pastors,’ reminds everyone that, first and foremost, King was a minister and a man of faith. Pastor Demotis Sherman explained why Big Country Pastors hold the prayer breakfast to remind everyone of this fact.

“We saw that as an opportunity to gather people together. That we could pray, reflect, and remember and have time again to fellowship and bond with one another,” Sherman shared.

The Prayer Breakfast, which is open to the public, will take place at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, January 15th at the Johnson Building located on the campus of Hardin-Simmons University. Those looking to attend are encouraged to RSVP to president@hsutx.edu.