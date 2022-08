This weekend Big Country Performing Arts presents their 10th annual Summer musical. We talk with Kyle Martin about his role as Shrek and why you won’t want to miss the family friendly fun at The Paramount Theatre.

Shrek the Musical by Big Country Performing Arts

Paramount Abilene

352 Cypress St.

August 5th & 6th at 7:00 pm

Sunday Matinee- August 7th at 2:00 pm

Tickets- $15 – $20

Get Tickets Here