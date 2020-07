Arlington, Texas – The Texas Rangers will host the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2021 home opener at Globe Life Field on Monday, April 5 as the club begins its 50th season in Arlington. The complete 2021 schedule was announced today by Major League Baseball.

The Rangers will open the 2021 season with a three-game series in Kansas City beginning on Thursday, April 1. It will be the 21st time in 50 seasons that the Rangers have opened on the road, the first since 2015 at Oakland.