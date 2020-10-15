Big Country Politics: COVID-19 spike at ACU and opening bars in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — This week on Big Country Politics, KTAB’s DeNeeka Hill goes in depth on the spike in coronavirus cases at ACU with President Dr. Phil Schubert and News Director Travis Ruiz talks to Judge Downing Bolls about the decision to allow Taylor County bars to reopen.
