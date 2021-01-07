Big Country Politics: Dr. Paul Fabrizio talks Capitol riots; in depth with new APD Chief Dudley

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — This week on Big Country Politics, KTAB’s Victor Sotelo speaks with Political Science professor Dr. Paul Fabrizio about Wednesday’s riots at the Capitol, and Jessica Ranck goes in depth with new Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley.
- ‘This president is unhinged’: Lawmakers call for Trump’s removal from office after DC violence
- US lawmakers frustrated by president and protestors, some call to remove Trump from office
- ‘He was not there to participate in violence:’ Family of Alabama man who died during D.C. unrest releases statement
- With Census Bureau delays, Texas Legislative Council says a special session might be called in summer for redistricting
- DC police offer reward for identifying these faces in Capitol riot