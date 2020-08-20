Big Country Politics: Future of T&P Warehouse up for debate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — The Abilene City Council is set to decide the fate of the T&P Warehouse on the corner of North 1st and Walnut St.

Two bidders with two different ideas on what to do with the building have submitted their proposals.

KTAB’s Jessica Ranck spoke to Abilene businessman Charlie Wolf, who envisions turning it into a late-night restaurant connecting the SODA District to Downtown Abilene. To see that interview, watch the attached video.

The Abilene Chamber of Commerce wants to buy the building to turn it into office spaces, not just for them, but for all entities that work with bringing new businesses to town. To see more about these plans, click here.