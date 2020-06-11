ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — This week on Big Country Politics, KTAB News Director Travis Ruiz goes in depth on coronavirus and protests across the nation.
- Big Country Politics: In depth on coronavirus and nationwide protests
- 3 new positive results, 6 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor Co.
- Video captures Chicago police officers ‘lounging’ in congressman’s burglarized office as nearby businesses looted
- Debate continues on how to safely reopen schools in the fall
- ‘I just can’t take it anymore’: Officer posts emotional video about quitting amid unrest