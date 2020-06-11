Big Country Politics: In depth on coronavirus and nationwide protests

CHICAGO (WGN) — Several Chicago police officers were captured on video relaxing inside the recently-burglarized office of Congressman Bobby Rush while nearby businesses were looted, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday.

Surveillance video taken inside the longtime congressman’s office in the early hours of June 1 shows a group of officers sitting, making popcorn and in one case napping, “while small businesses on the South Side were looted and burned,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a joint news conference with Rush Thursday.