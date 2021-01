ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – Abilene High School principal Michael Garcia announced to his staff Thursday afternoon that he is stepping down from his position at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Garcia, who has been the principal at Abilene High since May 2017, will become the Abilene Independent School District's (AISD) Executive Director of Student Services at the conclusion of the school year.

“It’s been my distinct honor to lead Abilene High School the last four years,” Garcia said. “I will miss my coworkers, the community and most notably the Eagles. I truly appreciate the support I’ve received over the years. I expect AHS to continue to excel as I step away from campus administration. I’m excited about the next part of my career and the opportunity to work with students and staff all over the AISD.”