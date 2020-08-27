Big Country Politics

Big Country Politics: In depth on COVID-19 with Abilene Taylor Co. Public Health District Director Annette Lerma

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — This week on Big Country Politics, KTAB News Director Travis Ruiz goes in depth on coronavirus and the upcoming flu season with Abilene Taylor County Public Health District Director Annette Lerma.

See the full interview by watching the attached video.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss