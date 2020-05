DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (DYESS AFB) -- There are many varieties of threats for aircraft involved in aiding ground troops in deployed environments. One main example of these threats can include taking fire from advancing enemy forces in the area of responsibility.

This became a reality for one 39th Airlift Squadron aircrew while deployed to Afghanistan as part of the 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron in the fall of 2019. During a mission, their C-130J Super Hercules was fired upon by a rocket-propelled grenade.