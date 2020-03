Taylor County, Texas (KTAB) - One of the many tornadoes reported in the Big Country over the night hit a rural area south of Merkel. Despite the wide-open spaces, the storm hit several homes with tremendous force. Despite the destruction, the people impacted are staying strong with the help of friends, family, and neighbors.

The landscape is dominated by debris. The pieces of trees, utility poles, and houses are what's been left behind after the passing of a tornado.