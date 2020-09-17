ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — This week on Big Country Politics, KTAB’s Victor Sotelo goes in depth with AISD school board member Billy Enriquez about the decision to change the names of four schools named after confederate leaders.
Watch the attached video to see the interview.
- Six months into the pandemic, out-of-work Texans are still struggling to navigate unemployment system
- Cash App con could wipe out your bank account
- Big Country Politics: In depth on school name changes in AISD
- Walmart raising hourly wages for some employees
- 51st COVID-19 related death, 31 new cases reported in Taylor County