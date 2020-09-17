Big Country Politics

Big Country Politics: In depth on school name changes in AISD

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — This week on Big Country Politics, KTAB’s Victor Sotelo goes in depth with AISD school board member Billy Enriquez about the decision to change the names of four schools named after confederate leaders.

