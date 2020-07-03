ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — This week on Big Country Politics, KTAB’s Victor Sotelo goes in depth on everything voting with Taylor County Elections Administrator Freda Ragan.
- House coronavirus panel examines medical companies’ concerns over PPE shortages
- Doctors offer firework safety tips ahead of Fourth of July
- Trade relationship tested after USMCA goes into effect during pandemic
- Big Country Politics: In depth on voting with Taylor Co. elections administrator Freda Ragan
- Westex Connect Fireworks Spectacular is still on in Abilene