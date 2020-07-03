Big Country Politics: In depth on voting with Taylor Co. elections administrator Freda Ragan

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — A group of medical equipment distribution companies told lawmakers they have "troubling concerns" about the continuing lack of supplies for healthcare workers in COVID-19 hot spots, according to a memo from the House Oversight Committee.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-SC, read some of the companies’ warnings during a coronavirus oversight hearing Thursday, including how the supply of personal protective equipment, like masks and gowns, still isn't keeping up with demand.