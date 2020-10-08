Big Country Politics: In depth on VP debate with Dr. Paul Fabrizio

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — This week on Big Country Politics, KTAB’s Victor Sotelo goes in depth on Thursday’s VP debate with McMurry Political Science Professor Dr. Paul Fabrizio.
Watch the full episode by clicking the attached video.
