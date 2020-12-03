Big Country Politics: In depth with Abilene City Council’s Jack Rentz

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) is announcing with its DevelopAbilene partner, the Abilene Industrial Foundation (AIF), that Jacob and Martin is relocating and expanding its corporate headquarters to Downtown Abilene. On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Abilene City Council approved the $525,000 incentive package for the business expansion project.

This expansion project represents a fundamental shift in the operation of both the DCOA and AIF spurred by their recent realignment. Under the new alignment, the DCOA and its partners adopted three Core Pillars: Business Attraction, Business Retention and Expansion, and Entrepreneurial. The Business Retention and Expansion Pillar is managed by the AIF to identify and grow local existing businesses, like Jacob and Martin.