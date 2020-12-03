Big Country Politics

Big Country Politics: In depth with Abilene City Council’s Jack Rentz

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — This week on Big Country Politics, KTAB’s Victor Sotelo sits down with outgoing Abilene City Council member Jack Rentz, who announced earlier this week that he will not be seeking reelection.

