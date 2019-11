ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man was indicted on seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday for charges stemming from a July incident in which he crashed into a vehicle carrying two adults and five children.

According to court documents, 33-year-old John Manuel Rangel was indicted on the seven aggravated assault charges as well as evading arrest after he reportedly fled Taylor County deputies in North Abilene in July.