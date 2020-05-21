Big Country Politics: In depth with congressional candidate Tom Watson

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — This week on Big Country Politics, KTAB News Director Travis Ruiz goes in depth with congressional candidate Tom Watson, who is running against Jodey Arrington.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss