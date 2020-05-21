Big Country Politics: In depth with congressional candidate Tom Watson

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) -- As COVID-19 continues to spread, the CDC has recommended everyone wear face coverings when going out. However, this raises a problem for those who are hearing-impaired.

"When you have hearing difficulties, you rely a lot on visual cues to be able to fill in the gaps and understand what is being said," said Pinky Khatri, doctor of audiology at Family Hearing Services in Chantilly, Virginia. "When you wear a mask, you no longer have those visual cues to follow along the conversation."