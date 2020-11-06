Big Country Politics

Big Country Politics: In depth with reelected Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — In this week’s edition of Big Country Politics, KTAB’s Victor Sotelo sits down with Mayor Anthony Williams, who was just reelected to his second term.

See the full interview in the attached video.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss