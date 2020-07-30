ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — This week on Big Country Politics, KTAB News Director Travis Ruiz goes in depth on President Trump’s visit to West Texas and area schools releasing their reopening plans.
- Big Country Politics: Recapping Trump’s visit and discussing school reopening
- Demanding federal COVID-19 safety aid, teachers threaten strikes
- Extra $600 in jobless aid set to lapse as talks deadlock
- Congress honors crew of U.S.S. Indianapolis
- Breonna Taylor covers September issue of Oprah Magazine