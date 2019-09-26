Big Country Politics: Talking impeachment with Dr. Paul Fabrizio

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The White House annoyed and embarrassed Ukraine's president by releasing his comments in a private conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump — and may have violated the Ukrainian constitution too.

The rough transcript of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy released Wednesday shows that Trump pressed Ukraine to "look into" his Democratic political rival Joe Biden. The July 25 call is now at the center of a U.S. impeachment probe.