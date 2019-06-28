Big Country Politics: Tracking sex offenders

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — One Texan became a political sensation waging a longshot Senate campaign, then stormed into the presidential race with even more momentum, climbing in the polls, running up monster fundraising and dominating the national conversation. The other announced his 2020 bid earlier and to far less fanfare, then struggled for months to even stay relevant.

Both Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro will be in Austin on Friday night staging separate events within an hour — and a few blocks — of each other.