Big Country residents beat the heat at Roll Shack

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)-The first official weekend of summer is here, and it is hot.

Many families in the big country tried to beat the heat by getting ice cream but not just any rolled ice cream.

“Beat the heat, it’s hot,” said one parent.

And Big Country residents are trying to escape the hot temperatures by visiting Roll Shack.

“It was super-hot outside and I just wanted something cold and refreshing,” said one customer.

Hot weather means more customers rolling in.

“We roll our ice cream at negative 20 degrees plus so that’s good enough for a cold treat on a hot day,” Allen Ledbetter.

But it wasn’t always smooth sailing the ice cream shop opened on black Friday of 2019 not knowing what 2020 would bring.

“We went from having a record week at the store in sales to shutting down the next week.” “And we we’re closed for 6 weeks,” said owner Jerry Salinas.

Salinas the hardest part was letting his workers go.

“Sending 24 kids home, that no longer had jobs, that was the tough part,” said Salinas.

Now that summer is back and covid restrictions are mostly gone, they are continuing to roll with the punches.

“I think we can make up for it, but I don’t want to look back at the past, and always looking forward,” said Salinas.

Forward to the newest location, that Ledbetter says will have a new twist.

“We’re doing the rolled ice cream, we are also going to have a creperie,” said Ledbetter.

And since there are few desert options in the downtown, they are hoping to fill that void.