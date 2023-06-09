ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On the morning of June 9, people from the Big Country and even further gathered at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, ensuring the veteran being laid to rest was not alone.

United States Army Veteran Private First Class (PFC) Donald Lynn Barefield was born on March 1, 1948, and served from November 1970 to March 1972.

Throughout his service, PFC Barefield received the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. The highly decorated soldier was remembered as a comrade in arms with full military honors for his service.

Jim Thomas, Air Force retired, was one of many in attendance and shared why it’s important for him to come out and support.

“My brothers and sisters are right here and when they’re not represented by the family it’s my duty to come out here and be with my family,” Thomas explained.