ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While out on the roads you may be able to hear the sound of a motorcycle from its deep rumble from the engine, but did you see it? That’s what the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) wants drivers to be aware of.

TxDOT of Abilene Traffic Safety Specialist Jill Christie said every year, hundreds of riders lose their lives.

“In Texas last year, we had 522 fatalities on our roadways in Texas involving a motorcyclist and 2,622 serious injuries,” said Christie.

A number that hits close to home to Darren ‘Bones’ Jones, Sr, who lost a friend who tragically died in a motorcycle accident.

“We were overseas together he just made it back to the States and he was in the States a month or two riding his bike. What happened was a car pulled out in front of him last minute. He couldn’t stop he went over on top of him and killed him,” shared Jones.

Now, Jones focuses on bringing awareness to rider safety.

“Look for the bikes ’cause you’ll be riding along, and you think everything is golden, and all of a sudden, you won’t even notice a bike is next to you,” added Jones.

Elisa Smetana has been riding for years and also reminds drivers to be alert.

“So, when we try to stop, especially on slick roads, it’s going to take us a bit of time and so they should just be aware also making maneuvers left-hand turns aren’t easy on a motorcycle,” said Smetana.

Christie said those in the Big Country may see more riders this year.

“Increase in gas. People will see an increase in riders also with the weather as it warms up you will see others out there,” added Christie.

This year, approximately 100 motorcyclists participated in the Ride to Work campaign. Attendees road from the Abilene Expo Center to the Kents Harley Davidson, taking to the road to remind drivers to share the road and look out for motorcyclists.