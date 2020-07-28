Big Country school district’s COVID-19 reopening plans

Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va., Friday, July 24, 2020. The nation’s 10th largest school district plans an all-virtual start to the fall semester amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the start of the 2020-21 school year draws closer, BigCountryHomepage is tracking the reopening plans of all districts in our viewing area.

BigCountyHomepage will update as the school districts release their plans and additional information

Use the interactive map below to view your school district’s plan for the upcoming school year.

Districts opening with full in-person instruction with the least restrictions are labeled green, while those with hybrid plans are labeled dark orange; districts that have not presented a plan are labeled gray.

Hover over the different counties to see the total number of COVID-19 cases in each county.

If your school district released its plan but you do not see it here, send an email to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv

If you have any additional information that would be beneficial to the map send an email to mmercado@ktab.tv