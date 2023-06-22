BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) — Many victims of Thursday morning’s storm continue to pick up the remains into the evening hours of the day. One glaring issue is the amount of power outages in 100°+ temperatures. We have a list of resources to help out in highly affected areas.

Rotan & Fisher County

The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo confirmed that the overnight storm brought a maximum wind gust of 95 miles per hour in Rotan. For example, Category 1 hurricanes are typically between 74 and 95 miles per hour, and an F1 moderate tornado is usually 73 to 112 miles per hour.

Rotan’s city manager, Carla Thornton, announced that City Hall will have tarps and yard bags. You can drop off those full bags to be hauled away Friday morning. Likewise, if you’re in need of help, Thornton’s advice is to let City Hall know: (325) 735-2251.

Drop off locations:

City Hall – 302 West Sammy Baugh Avenue

Old Library Building

Car Wash

Lot South of Allsup’s

Cooling center

Nowlin Farm Supply – 211 North Cleveland Avenue

Brush bonfire

Rotan ISD football field parking lot – 700 East Sammy Baugh Avenue

Brush only. No nails, metal of any kind, or other trash

Roof repair

Farmer & Company Contractors is offering help cleaning up and tarping roofs.

Justin Farmer – (325) 829-3371

Power outage update

As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 382 customers were without power across Fisher County. That is 22% of the county. All of those customers are with AEP Texas. This information is according to PowerOutage.us. Report your power outage to your power provider.

Hawley & Jones County

Texas Governor Greg Abbott added Jones County to his earlier proclamation of disaster Thursday afternoon.

Per Jones County Judge Dale Spurgin, residents need to complete TDEM’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) self-reporting damage survey.

According to Hawley’s mayor’s office, there is an amount of elderly residents in need of assistance with hauling away storm debris. To help and to get help, call City Hall at (325) 537-9528.

Convenience store chain, Yesway announced Thursday afternoon that it would support the towns of Matador, Perryton, and Hawley — all severely hit by storms.

Yesway said it will be donating $100,000 to the three towns. Through the end of July, Yesway and Allsup’s customers across the state can make a donation when they register.

“We are donating $100,000 to benefit the families and community members who have been affected by these disastrous tornadoes. We ask our Yesway and Allsup’s customers to join us by making donations at our stores. We also invite our supplier partners to join with us in raising funds for our affected communities. Every generous donation will help us to achieve our goal of raising $200,000 for those who have been affected,” said Tom Trkla, Yesway’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Allsup’s in Hawley suffered heavy damage from the high winds.

Power outage update

As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 1,344 customers were without power across Jones County. That is 13% of the county. 259 of those customers are with AEP Texas, and 1,085 with Taylor Electric Cooperative. Report your power outage to your power provider.

Sweetwater & Nolan County

The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) said Nolan County residents with significant damage can complete an online Damage Assessment Survey. The incident number will be 23-0017 15JUN Severe Weather.

City of Sweetwater bulk pickup for storm debris

– Tree limbs should be cut to 4-foot lengths and placed at the curb

– Reservation required

– Call (325) 933-0314 to reserve

Cooling center

Avondale Baptist Church – 1405 Hoyt Lane

Want to volunteer? Call Mitch Moore at (325) 207-1171 or Richard at (325) 338-0753

Landfill hours extended

Sweetwater Landfill – 3000 W Alabama Ave

8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Power outage update

As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 464 customers were without power across Nolan County. All are customers of Oncor. Report your power outage to your power provider.

Big Country Electric Cooperative said crews have been working tirelessly to clear hazards and repair damages. In the meantime, for the residents who are still without power, they should make other arrangements for the night.

Abilene & Taylor County

Cooling center

Beltway Park South – 4009 Beltway South

Thursday; until 8:00 p.m.

Friday; 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Power outage update

As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 1,062 customers were without power across Taylor County. 1,032 of those households are customers of AEP Texas, and 30 are with Taylor Electric. Report your power outage to your power provider.

In addition to these resources, Community Foundation of West Texas and Amarillo Area Foundation launched disaster funds to help.